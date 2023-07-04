How to Watch the Yankees vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 4
Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles and starter Kyle Gibson on Tuesday at 1:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank fifth in MLB action with 120 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- New York ranks 13th in MLB with a .411 slugging percentage.
- The Yankees have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.232).
- New York has the No. 16 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (378 total runs).
- The Yankees rank 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .301.
- The Yankees strike out 8.1 times per game, the eighth-fewest mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for New York has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- New York's 3.65 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.228).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees are sending Clarke Schmidt (3-6) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.37 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Schmidt enters the outing with two quality starts under his belt this year.
- Schmidt is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.8 frames per appearance on the hill.
- In four of his 17 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/29/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-4
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Hogan Harris
|7/1/2023
|Cardinals
|L 11-4
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Jack Flaherty
|7/1/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-2
|Away
|Ian Hamilton
|Matthew Liberatore
|7/2/2023
|Cardinals
|L 5-1
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/3/2023
|Orioles
|W 6-3
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tyler Wells
|7/4/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Kyle Gibson
|7/5/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Dean Kremer
|7/6/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Kyle Bradish
|7/7/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Jameson Taillon
|7/8/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Drew Smyly
|7/9/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Kyle Hendricks
