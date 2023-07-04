The New York Yankees (47-38) and Baltimore Orioles (49-34) clash on Tuesday at 1:05 PM ET.

The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (3-6, 4.37 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Kyle Gibson (8-5, 4.66 ERA).

Yankees vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (3-6, 4.37 ERA) vs Gibson - BAL (8-5, 4.66 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt (3-6) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with a 4.37 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .278.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Schmidt has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Clarke Schmidt vs. Orioles

The Orioles rank 14th in MLB with a .249 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 11th in the league (.414) and 96 home runs.

The Orioles have gone 10-for-35 with three doubles and five RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Gibson

Gibson makes the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.66 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.66, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opposing batters have a .275 batting average against him.

Gibson has eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Gibson has 14 starts this year that he pitched five or more innings.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

The 35-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.66), 51st in WHIP (1.376), and 56th in K/9 (6.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

Kyle Gibson vs. Yankees

The opposing Yankees offense has the 13th-ranked slugging percentage (.411) and ranks fifth in home runs hit (120) in all of MLB. They have a collective .232 batting average, and are 26th in the league with 650 total hits and 16th in MLB action scoring 378 runs.

Head-to-head against the Yankees this season, Gibson has pitched seven innings without giving up an earned run on two hits, while striking out three.

