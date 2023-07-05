On Wednesday, DJ LeMahieu (.235 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Orioles.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .221 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.

LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 46 of 72 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

LeMahieu has had an RBI in 21 games this season (29.2%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.3%).

In 33.3% of his games this season (24 of 72), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 35 .260 AVG .183 .322 OBP .253 .443 SLG .282 13 XBH 8 5 HR 2 18 RBI 9 35/10 K/BB 35/13 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings