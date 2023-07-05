Giancarlo Stanton and his .333 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (61 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles and Dean Kremer on July 5 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Orioles.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is hitting .207 with six doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks.

In 62.2% of his games this season (23 of 37), Stanton has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (13.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in seven games this year (18.9%), homering in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 37.8% of his games this season, Stanton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 13 games this season (35.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .186 AVG .231 .250 OBP .296 .343 SLG .477 5 XBH 8 3 HR 4 9 RBI 11 19/5 K/BB 17/5 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings