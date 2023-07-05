Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Giancarlo Stanton and his .333 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (61 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles and Dean Kremer on July 5 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Orioles.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is hitting .207 with six doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- In 62.2% of his games this season (23 of 37), Stanton has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (13.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in seven games this year (18.9%), homering in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 37.8% of his games this season, Stanton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 13 games this season (35.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.186
|AVG
|.231
|.250
|OBP
|.296
|.343
|SLG
|.477
|5
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|11
|19/5
|K/BB
|17/5
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 104 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Orioles will send Kremer (8-4) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 5.04 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander went three innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 5.04 ERA ranks 59th, 1.418 WHIP ranks 54th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 40th.
