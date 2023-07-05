Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Harrison Bader (.306 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, a walk and nine RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is batting .263 with five doubles, two triples, seven home runs and four walks.
- Bader has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 18.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Bader has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (39.5%), with two or more RBI in 10 of them (26.3%).
- In 16 of 38 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|15
|.235
|AVG
|.304
|.276
|OBP
|.310
|.444
|SLG
|.536
|8
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|13
|12/3
|K/BB
|7/1
|4
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.32).
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (104 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kremer makes the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 5.04 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed three innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (5.04), 54th in WHIP (1.418), and 40th in K/9 (8.1) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.