On Wednesday, Harrison Bader (.306 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, a walk and nine RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is batting .263 with five doubles, two triples, seven home runs and four walks.

Bader has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has hit a home run in 18.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Bader has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (39.5%), with two or more RBI in 10 of them (26.3%).

In 16 of 38 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 15 .235 AVG .304 .276 OBP .310 .444 SLG .536 8 XBH 6 4 HR 3 15 RBI 13 12/3 K/BB 7/1 4 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings