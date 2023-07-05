Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.462 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 154 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .262.
- Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in 34 of 62 games this year (54.8%), including 11 multi-hit games (17.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 62), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (21.0%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (11.3%).
- He has scored in 21 of 62 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|28
|.247
|AVG
|.277
|.277
|OBP
|.337
|.382
|SLG
|.404
|7
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|13
|9/3
|K/BB
|22/9
|5
|SB
|4
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.32).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (104 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 5.04 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty tossed three innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (5.04), 54th in WHIP (1.418), and 40th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers.
