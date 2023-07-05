Josh Donaldson, with a slugging percentage of .323 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, July 5 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson is batting .131 with a double, eight home runs and seven walks.

Donaldson has gotten a hit in nine of 27 games this year (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.

In 25.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 8.6% of his trips to the plate.

Donaldson has driven in a run in nine games this season (33.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 10 of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 .083 AVG .194 .170 OBP .225 .271 SLG .639 3 XBH 6 3 HR 5 3 RBI 10 15/5 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings