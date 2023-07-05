Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Kyle Higashioka (batting .160 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-2 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Orioles.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka has eight doubles, four home runs and eight walks while hitting .225.
- Higashioka has had a hit in 23 of 42 games this season (54.8%), including multiple hits five times (11.9%).
- Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (9.5%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Higashioka has driven in a run in 16 games this year (38.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (9.5%).
- He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|.233
|AVG
|.217
|.277
|OBP
|.260
|.517
|SLG
|.261
|9
|XBH
|3
|4
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|9
|20/4
|K/BB
|18/4
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 104 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Kremer (8-4 with a 5.04 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander tossed three innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 5.04 ERA ranks 59th, 1.418 WHIP ranks 54th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 40th.
