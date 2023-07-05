The Baltimore Orioles (49-35) will rely on Adley Rutschman when they visit Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (48-38) at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, July 5. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Orioles (-115). The over/under is 9 runs for the contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Yankees vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer - BAL (8-4, 5.04 ERA) vs Randy Vasquez - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have been favored 41 times and won 29, or 70.7%, of those games.

The Orioles have a 29-12 record (winning 70.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Baltimore, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Orioles were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Yankees have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (44.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Yankees have come away with a win 12 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Yankees vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+145) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+190) Billy McKinney 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1500 6th 2nd Win AL East +1100 - 2nd

