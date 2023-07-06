The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.156 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.355) this season, fueled by 77 hits.

He ranks 70th in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 92nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Rizzo has reached base via a hit in 54 games this year (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

He has gone deep in nine games this season (11.3%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Rizzo has an RBI in 26 of 80 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 42.5% of his games this season (34 of 80), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 35 .305 AVG .205 .388 OBP .314 .494 SLG .311 15 XBH 8 8 HR 3 23 RBI 15 37/19 K/BB 40/14 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings