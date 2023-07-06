Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.156 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.355) this season, fueled by 77 hits.
- He ranks 70th in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 92nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Rizzo has reached base via a hit in 54 games this year (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- He has gone deep in nine games this season (11.3%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Rizzo has an RBI in 26 of 80 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 42.5% of his games this season (34 of 80), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|35
|.305
|AVG
|.205
|.388
|OBP
|.314
|.494
|SLG
|.311
|15
|XBH
|8
|8
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|15
|37/19
|K/BB
|40/14
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.29 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles will send Bradish (4-4) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.58 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.58 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .247 to opposing batters.
