On Thursday, Giancarlo Stanton (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .201 with six doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Stanton has had a hit in 23 of 38 games this season (60.5%), including multiple hits five times (13.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Stanton has had an RBI in 14 games this year (36.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (13.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 13 of 38 games (34.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 17 .176 AVG .231 .238 OBP .296 .324 SLG .477 5 XBH 8 3 HR 4 9 RBI 11 21/5 K/BB 17/5 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings