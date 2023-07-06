Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Jose Trevino, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Orioles.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Explore More About This Game
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino has four doubles, four home runs and eight walks while hitting .212.
- Trevino has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 48 games this year, with multiple hits in 6.3% of them.
- Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (8.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22.9% of his games this season, Trevino has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (6.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 15 of 48 games so far this year.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|22
|.224
|AVG
|.200
|.263
|OBP
|.253
|.368
|SLG
|.271
|5
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|4
|12/4
|K/BB
|8/4
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 106 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Bradish (4-4 with a 3.58 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 16th of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.58, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
