After going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Bradish) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Orioles.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Donaldson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson is batting .149 with a double, nine home runs and eight walks.

Donaldson has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has gone deep in 28.6% of his games in 2023 (eight of 28), and 9.3% of his trips to the plate.

Donaldson has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (39.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 10 .118 AVG .194 .211 OBP .225 .353 SLG .639 4 XBH 6 4 HR 5 4 RBI 10 16/6 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings