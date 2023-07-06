Thursday's game at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (48-39) taking on the Baltimore Orioles (50-35) at 7:05 PM ET (on July 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Orioles will look to Kyle Bradish (4-4) versus the Yankees and Luis Severino (1-3).

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES

Yankees vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Yankees have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the total, New York and its foes are 5-3-2 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (44.4%) in those contests.

This year, New York has won nine of 18 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (389 total), New York is the 14th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.68 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Yankees Schedule