Yankees vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 6
Thursday's game at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (48-39) taking on the Baltimore Orioles (50-35) at 7:05 PM ET (on July 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Orioles will look to Kyle Bradish (4-4) versus the Yankees and Luis Severino (1-3).
Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Orioles 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Orioles vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Orioles vs Yankees Player Props
|Orioles vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Yankees Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 games, the Yankees have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- When it comes to the total, New York and its foes are 5-3-2 in its last 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.
- The Yankees have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (44.4%) in those contests.
- This year, New York has won nine of 18 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.5 runs per game (389 total), New York is the 14th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.68 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 1
|@ Cardinals
|W 6-2
|Ian Hamilton vs Matthew Liberatore
|July 2
|@ Cardinals
|L 5-1
|Gerrit Cole vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 3
|Orioles
|W 6-3
|Domingo Germán vs Tyler Wells
|July 4
|Orioles
|W 8-4
|Clarke Schmidt vs Kyle Gibson
|July 5
|Orioles
|L 6-3
|Randy Vasquez vs Dean Kremer
|July 6
|Orioles
|-
|Luis Severino vs Kyle Bradish
|July 7
|Cubs
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Jameson Taillon
|July 8
|Cubs
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Drew Smyly
|July 9
|Cubs
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Kyle Hendricks
|July 14
|@ Rockies
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|@ Rockies
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.