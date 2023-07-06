Kyle Bradish will start for the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday at Yankee Stadium against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Yankees vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 124 home runs.

New York ranks 14th in the majors with a .412 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .232 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

New York has scored 389 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .301.

The Yankees are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

New York averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

New York has pitched to a 3.68 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.233 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Luis Severino (1-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw four innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Severino has made four starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in eight chances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Cardinals W 6-2 Away Ian Hamilton Matthew Liberatore 7/2/2023 Cardinals L 5-1 Away Gerrit Cole Jordan Montgomery 7/3/2023 Orioles W 6-3 Home Domingo Germán Tyler Wells 7/4/2023 Orioles W 8-4 Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson 7/5/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Home Randy Vasquez Dean Kremer 7/6/2023 Orioles - Home Luis Severino Kyle Bradish 7/7/2023 Cubs - Home Carlos Rodón Jameson Taillon 7/8/2023 Cubs - Home Gerrit Cole Drew Smyly 7/9/2023 Cubs - Home Domingo Germán Kyle Hendricks 7/14/2023 Rockies - Away - - 7/15/2023 Rockies - Away - -

