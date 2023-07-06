Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Orioles on July 6, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Adley Rutschman, Gleyber Torres and other players on the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees before their matchup at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 78 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashing .245/.321/.415 so far this year.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|3
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 38 RBI (77 total hits).
- He's slashed .260/.355/.412 so far this season.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 3
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 1
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Kyle Bradish Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Bradish Stats
- Kyle Bradish (4-4) will take the mound for the Orioles, his 16th start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Bradish has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 15 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Bradish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 1
|6.0
|7
|1
|1
|7
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 25
|7.0
|2
|2
|2
|7
|2
|at Rays
|Jun. 20
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|8
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 14
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 8
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|10
|1
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Rutschman Stats
- Rutschman has recorded 86 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 36 runs.
- He has a .274/.375/.420 slash line so far this season.
- Rutschman has hit safely in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .302 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Yankees
|Jul. 5
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|at Yankees
|Jul. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Yankees
|Jul. 3
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Anthony Santander Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Santander Stats
- Anthony Santander has 22 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 47 RBI (82 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .263/.329/.474 so far this year.
Santander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 4
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 3
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
