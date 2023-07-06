You can wager on player prop bet odds for Adley Rutschman, Gleyber Torres and other players on the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees before their matchup at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Torres Stats

Torres has 78 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .245/.321/.415 so far this year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 4 2-for-4 3 1 2 6 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Cardinals Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 38 RBI (77 total hits).

He's slashed .260/.355/.412 so far this season.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 3 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Cardinals Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Cardinals Jul. 1 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Bradish Stats

Kyle Bradish (4-4) will take the mound for the Orioles, his 16th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Bradish has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 15 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Bradish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins Jul. 1 6.0 7 1 1 7 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 25 7.0 2 2 2 7 2 at Rays Jun. 20 5.0 4 2 2 8 2 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 14 7.0 4 1 1 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 8 5.0 6 3 3 10 1

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has recorded 86 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 36 runs.

He has a .274/.375/.420 slash line so far this season.

Rutschman has hit safely in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .302 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Jul. 5 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 at Yankees Jul. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Yankees Jul. 3 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 vs. Twins Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Twins Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 22 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 47 RBI (82 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .263/.329/.474 so far this year.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Yankees Jul. 4 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Twins Jul. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Twins Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

