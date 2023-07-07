Anthony Rizzo -- with a slugging percentage of .188 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on July 7 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo has 78 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .355.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 69th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging.

In 67.9% of his 81 games this season, Rizzo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

In 11.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Rizzo has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (32.1%), with more than one RBI in nine of those games (11.1%).

He has scored in 34 games this season (42.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 35 .305 AVG .205 .387 OBP .314 .491 SLG .311 15 XBH 8 8 HR 3 23 RBI 15 38/19 K/BB 40/14 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings