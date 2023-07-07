Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cubs - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Billy McKinney (.240 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the New York Yankees play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Read More About This Game
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and two walks while batting .246.
- McKinney has gotten a hit in 15 of 23 games this season (65.2%), with multiple hits twice.
- In four games this year, he has gone deep (17.4%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).
- McKinney has driven in a run in six games this season (26.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in seven games this year (30.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|.300
|AVG
|.172
|.317
|OBP
|.200
|.700
|SLG
|.207
|7
|XBH
|1
|4
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|1
|7/1
|K/BB
|9/1
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 83 home runs (one per game), the fewest in the league.
- Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.93 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.93, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .300 against him.
