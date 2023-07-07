Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cubs - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has 79 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .413, both of which lead New York hitters this season.
- In 68.6% of his games this season (59 of 86), Torres has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (22.1%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 86 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 12 of them (14.0%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Torres has driven home a run in 21 games this season (24.4%), including more than one RBI in 15.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 37 of 86 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|37
|.231
|AVG
|.262
|.318
|OBP
|.323
|.422
|SLG
|.403
|15
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|14
|29/22
|K/BB
|22/14
|5
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (83 total, one per game).
- Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.93 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.93, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .300 against him.
