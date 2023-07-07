The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.316 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is hitting .264 with five doubles, two triples, seven home runs and five walks.

In 64.1% of his games this year (25 of 39), Bader has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (23.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 17.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Bader has driven home a run in 15 games this year (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 25.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 16 games this year (41.0%), including three multi-run games (7.7%).

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 15 .238 AVG .304 .286 OBP .310 .440 SLG .536 8 XBH 6 4 HR 3 15 RBI 13 13/4 K/BB 7/1 4 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings