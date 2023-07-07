Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cubs - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.316 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is hitting .264 with five doubles, two triples, seven home runs and five walks.
- In 64.1% of his games this year (25 of 39), Bader has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (23.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 17.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Bader has driven home a run in 15 games this year (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 25.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 16 games this year (41.0%), including three multi-run games (7.7%).
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|15
|.238
|AVG
|.304
|.286
|OBP
|.310
|.440
|SLG
|.536
|8
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|13
|13/4
|K/BB
|7/1
|4
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (83 total, one per game).
- Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.93 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.93, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .300 against him.
