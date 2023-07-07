The New York Yankees and Josh Donaldson, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson is batting .144 with a double, nine home runs and nine walks.

In 34.5% of his 29 games this season, Donaldson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (27.6%), leaving the park in 8.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 34.5% of his games this year, Donaldson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 11 times this season (37.9%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 10 .111 AVG .194 .213 OBP .225 .333 SLG .639 4 XBH 6 4 HR 5 4 RBI 10 16/7 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings