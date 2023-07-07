Friday's game features the New York Yankees (48-40) and the Chicago Cubs (40-46) matching up at Yankee Stadium (on July 7) at 7:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Yankees.

The probable starters are Carlos Rodon for the Yankees and Jameson Taillon (2-6) for the Cubs.

Yankees vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Yankees have a record of 4-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 52 times this season and won 32, or 61.5%, of those games.

New York has a record of 14-2 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York ranks 17th in the majors with 390 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule