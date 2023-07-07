Gleyber Torres and Nico Hoerner will be among the star attractions when the New York Yankees face the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees are -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cubs (+145). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Yankees vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -175 +145 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been the moneyline favorite 52 total times this season. They've finished 32-20 in those games.

New York has gone 10-1 (winning 90.9% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Yankees a 63.6% chance to win.

New York has played in 87 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-44-5).

The Yankees have covered 54.5% of their games this season, going 6-5-0 ATS.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-21 21-19 23-9 25-31 39-34 9-6

