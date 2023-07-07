How to Watch the Yankees vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 7
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will play Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees are fifth-best in MLB action with 124 total home runs.
- New York ranks 14th in baseball with a .410 slugging percentage.
- The Yankees' .231 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.
- New York has the No. 17 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (390 total runs).
- The Yankees rank 26th in baseball with a .301 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees strike out 8.1 times per game to rank ninth in baseball.
- New York's pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- New York's 3.80 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.255).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Carlos Rodon starts for the first time this season for the Yankees.
- When he last appeared on Friday, Sept. 30, the 30-year-old left-hander started the game and went six scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/2/2023
|Cardinals
|L 5-1
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/3/2023
|Orioles
|W 6-3
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tyler Wells
|7/4/2023
|Orioles
|W 8-4
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Kyle Gibson
|7/5/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-3
|Home
|Randy Vasquez
|Dean Kremer
|7/6/2023
|Orioles
|L 14-1
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Kyle Bradish
|7/7/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Jameson Taillon
|7/8/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Drew Smyly
|7/9/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/14/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|-
|-
