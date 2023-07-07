Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (48-40) will host Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (40-46) at Yankee Stadium on Friday, July 7, with a start time of 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are listed as -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Cubs (+140). The total is 8 runs for this game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Yankees vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jameson Taillon - CHC (2-6, 6.93 ERA)

Yankees vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 52 times this season and won 32, or 61.5%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Yankees have a record of 14-2 (87.5%).

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Yankees have a 4-1 record over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (35%) in those games.

The Cubs have a win-loss record of 4-6 when favored by +140 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Cubs have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Yankees vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harrison Bader 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+150) Josh Donaldson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+170) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+240) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1400 6th 2nd Win AL East +1100 - 3rd

