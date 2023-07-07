Player prop betting options for Gleyber Torres, Nico Hoerner and others are available in the New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs matchup at Yankee Stadium on Friday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Torres Stats

Torres has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 36 RBI (79 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.

He's slashing .245/.320/.413 on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 4 2-for-4 3 1 2 6 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 1

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 78 hits with 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 38 RBI.

He has a .261/.355/.411 slash line on the season.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Orioles Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 3 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Cardinals Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 20 walks and 43 RBI (92 total hits). He's also stolen 18 bases.

He has a .278/.327/.387 slash line so far this season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Brewers Jul. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 4 2-for-6 0 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Jul. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 40 walks and 36 RBI (84 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He has a .258/.343/.409 slash line so far this season.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 4 2-for-6 1 1 1 5 0 at Brewers Jul. 3 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

