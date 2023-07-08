Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cubs - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Anthony Rizzo -- .156 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the mound, on July 8 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.352) this season, fueled by 78 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 95th in the league in slugging.
- Rizzo has gotten a hit in 55 of 82 games this season (67.1%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (22.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 82), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26 games this year (31.7%), Rizzo has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (11.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 41.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.5%).
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|35
|.300
|AVG
|.205
|.381
|OBP
|.314
|.482
|SLG
|.311
|15
|XBH
|8
|8
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|15
|38/19
|K/BB
|40/14
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (83 total, one per game).
- Smyly (7-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the lefty threw 3 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 44th, 1.300 WHIP ranks 46th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 48th among qualifying pitchers this season.
