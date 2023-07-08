The field at the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California will feature Ayaka Furue. She and the other entrants will go for for a part of the $10,000,000.00 purse on the par-72, 6,509-yard course from July 6- 9.

Looking to wager on Furue at the U.S. Women's Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Ayaka Furue Insights

Over her last 19 rounds, Furue has shot below par on 15 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five five times and with a top-10 score in nine of her last 19 rounds played.

Over her last 19 rounds, Furue has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round seven times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 14 occasions.

Furue has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes in her past five appearances.

Furue has finished with a score better than the tournament average in each of her past five appearances, including three finishes within three shots of the leader.

Furue has a top-20 finish in five consecutive tournaments.

Furue has made the cut seven times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 22 -7 270 1 23 7 8 $1.5M

U.S. Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Pebble Beach Golf Links measures 6,509 yards for this tournament, 517 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,026).

Pebble Beach Golf Links has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour scoring average including all courses in the past year.

The average course Furue has played in the past year has been 36 yards longer than the 6,509 yards Pebble Beach Golf Links will be at for this event.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Furue's Last Time Out

Furue was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 89th percentile of competitors.

She shot well to finish in the 76th percentile on par 4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, averaging 4.09 strokes on those 44 holes.

Furue was better than 95% of the field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Furue carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Furue recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.6).

Furue's seven birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were more than the tournament average (3.5).

At that last tournament, Furue's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 8.8).

Furue finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship recording a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Furue finished without one.

U.S. Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par: 72 / 6,509 yards

72 / 6,509 yards
Furue Odds to Win: +3000

