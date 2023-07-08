On Saturday, DJ LeMahieu (hitting .147 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks while hitting .219.

LeMahieu has gotten at least one hit in 63.5% of his games this year (47 of 74), with at least two hits 11 times (14.9%).

He has hit a home run in 9.5% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his chances at the plate.

LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 28.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.1% of his games.

In 32.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .254 AVG .183 .318 OBP .253 .428 SLG .282 13 XBH 8 5 HR 2 18 RBI 9 36/11 K/BB 35/13 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings