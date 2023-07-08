DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cubs - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, DJ LeMahieu (hitting .147 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks while hitting .219.
- LeMahieu has gotten at least one hit in 63.5% of his games this year (47 of 74), with at least two hits 11 times (14.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.5% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his chances at the plate.
- LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 28.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.1% of his games.
- In 32.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.4%).
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.254
|AVG
|.183
|.318
|OBP
|.253
|.428
|SLG
|.282
|13
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|9
|36/11
|K/BB
|35/13
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs' 3.97 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (83 total, one per game).
- The Cubs are sending Smyly (7-5) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 44th, 1.300 WHIP ranks 46th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 48th.
