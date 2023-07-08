Gleyber Torres, with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the mound, July 8 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres has 80 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .411, both of which rank first among New York hitters this season.
  • Torres has gotten a hit in 60 of 87 games this year (69.0%), including 19 multi-hit games (21.8%).
  • He has gone deep in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (12 of 87), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Torres has picked up an RBI in 24.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 42.5% of his games this season (37 of 87), with two or more runs eight times (9.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 37
.232 AVG .262
.317 OBP .323
.418 SLG .403
15 XBH 12
9 HR 4
22 RBI 14
30/22 K/BB 22/14
5 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up 83 home runs (one per game), the least in baseball.
  • Smyly (7-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season.
  • The lefty's most recent time out was on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.30), 46th in WHIP (1.300), and 48th in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.