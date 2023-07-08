Harrison Bader and his .341 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago Cubs and Drew Smyly on July 8 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

  • Bader is batting .259 with five doubles, two triples, seven home runs and five walks.
  • Bader has picked up a hit in 25 of 40 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
  • He has gone deep in 17.5% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his chances at the plate.
  • Bader has driven home a run in 15 games this year (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in 16 of 40 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 15
.230 AVG .304
.277 OBP .310
.425 SLG .536
8 XBH 6
4 HR 3
15 RBI 13
15/4 K/BB 7/1
4 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (83 total, one per game).
  • The Cubs are sending Smyly (7-5) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.30), 46th in WHIP (1.300), and 48th in K/9 (7.6).
