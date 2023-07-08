Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cubs - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Harrison Bader and his .341 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago Cubs and Drew Smyly on July 8 at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Cubs Player Props
|Yankees vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Yankees vs Cubs
|Yankees vs Cubs Odds
|Yankees vs Cubs Prediction
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is batting .259 with five doubles, two triples, seven home runs and five walks.
- Bader has picked up a hit in 25 of 40 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has gone deep in 17.5% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Bader has driven home a run in 15 games this year (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 16 of 40 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|15
|.230
|AVG
|.304
|.277
|OBP
|.310
|.425
|SLG
|.536
|8
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|13
|15/4
|K/BB
|7/1
|4
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (83 total, one per game).
- The Cubs are sending Smyly (7-5) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.30), 46th in WHIP (1.300), and 48th in K/9 (7.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.