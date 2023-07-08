The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .471 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .258.
  • Kiner-Falefa has gotten at least one hit in 54.7% of his games this year (35 of 64), with at least two hits 11 times (17.2%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 7.8% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Kiner-Falefa has had an RBI in 13 games this season (20.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 21 times this year (32.8%), including four games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 28
.240 AVG .277
.267 OBP .337
.365 SLG .404
7 XBH 6
2 HR 3
10 RBI 13
11/3 K/BB 22/9
5 SB 4

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up 83 home runs (one per game), the fewest in the league.
  • Smyly makes the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 34-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.30), 46th in WHIP (1.300), and 48th in K/9 (7.6) among pitchers who qualify.
