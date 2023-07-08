The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .471 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .258.

Kiner-Falefa has gotten at least one hit in 54.7% of his games this year (35 of 64), with at least two hits 11 times (17.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.8% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Kiner-Falefa has had an RBI in 13 games this season (20.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 21 times this year (32.8%), including four games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 28 .240 AVG .277 .267 OBP .337 .365 SLG .404 7 XBH 6 2 HR 3 10 RBI 13 11/3 K/BB 22/9 5 SB 4

