Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cubs - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jose Trevino -- with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on July 8 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is batting .215 with four doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- In 55.1% of his games this season (27 of 49), Trevino has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (6.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 22.4% of his games this year, Trevino has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (30.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|22
|.228
|AVG
|.200
|.265
|OBP
|.253
|.367
|SLG
|.271
|5
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|4
|12/4
|K/BB
|8/4
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (83 total, one per game).
- Smyly makes the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.30), 46th in WHIP (1.300), and 48th in K/9 (7.6) among pitchers who qualify.
