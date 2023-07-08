Liberty vs. Storm: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Barclays Center, Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (4-13) face Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (12-4), beginning at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Storm matchup in this article.
Liberty vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Liberty vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-16)
|167
|-3500
|+1400
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-15.5)
|167.5
|-2500
|+1100
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-16.5)
|167.5
|-1664
|+850
|Tipico
|Liberty (-15.5)
|167.5
|-1800
|+800
Liberty vs. Storm Betting Trends
- The Liberty have won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.
- The Storm have covered eight times in 16 matchups with a spread this year.
- New York has not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites.
- Seattle has covered the spread once when an underdog by 15.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- The Liberty and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 15 times this season.
- The Storm and their opponents have combined to go over the point total nine out of 16 times this season.
