The New York Liberty (12-4) host the Seattle Storm (4-13), one game after Breanna Stewart went off for 43 points in the Liberty's 99-95 win over the Mercury. The contest airs on ESPN at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Liberty vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Storm

The 87.8 points per game New York averages are just 1.4 more points than Seattle gives up (86.4).

New York is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 47.1% Seattle allows to opponents.

The Liberty have a 7-1 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 47.1% from the field.

New York is making 38.1% of its three-point shots this season, 0.6% lower than the 38.7% Seattle allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Liberty are 7-1 when they shoot better than 38.7% from distance.

New York and Seattle rebound at nearly the same rate, with New York averaging 3.0 more rebounds per game.

Liberty Recent Performance

On the offensive side of the ball, the Liberty have picked up their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 92.5 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 87.8 they've put up over the course of this season.

New York's defense has been more porous lately, as the team has given up 84.1 points per game over its past 10 compared to the 81.2 points per game its opponents are averaging on the season.

The Liberty are trending up from deep over their last 10 outings, making 10.9 threes per game and shooting 40.2% from long range in comparison to their season-long averages of 10.2 makes and 38.1% from distance in the 2023 season.

Liberty Injuries