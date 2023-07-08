Saturday's game that pits the New York Yankees (48-41) versus the Chicago Cubs (41-46) at Yankee Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-2 in favor of the Yankees. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET on July 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (8-2) to the mound, while Drew Smyly (7-5) will get the nod for the Cubs.

Yankees vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video

Yankees vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 4, Cubs 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 3-2.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

This season, the Yankees have won 32 out of the 53 games, or 60.4%, in which they've been favored.

New York has been at least -190 moneyline favorites three times this season and won each of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

New York ranks 19th in the majors with 390 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).

