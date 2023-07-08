Nico Hoerner and Gleyber Torres are two of the players with prop bets available when the Chicago Cubs and the New York Yankees meet at Yankee Stadium on Saturday (starting at 1:05 PM ET).

Yankees vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Cole Stats

Gerrit Cole (8-2) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 19th start of the season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

Cole has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 17 times. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance.

He has made 18 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

The 32-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.79), 23rd in WHIP (1.140), and 19th in K/9 (9.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cardinals Jul. 2 6.0 6 2 2 5 2 vs. Rangers Jun. 25 4.2 9 3 3 7 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 20 7.1 4 1 1 8 1 at Mets Jun. 14 6.0 4 1 1 8 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 6.0 7 2 2 6 1

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Torres Stats

Torres has recorded 80 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .245/.320/.411 on the year.

Torres has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 4 2-for-4 3 1 2 6 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 78 hits with 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 38 RBI.

He's slashing .258/.352/.407 so far this year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Orioles Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 3 1-for-3 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 94 hits with 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .281/.329/.388 so far this season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jul. 7 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Brewers Jul. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 4 2-for-6 0 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Jul. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

