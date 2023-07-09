Billy McKinney -- .083 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on July 9 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Billy McKinney? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney is batting .239 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and three walks.

McKinney has gotten a hit in 15 of 24 games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.

In 16.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this season, McKinney has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in seven of 24 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 .286 AVG .172 .318 OBP .200 .667 SLG .207 7 XBH 1 4 HR 0 6 RBI 1 7/2 K/BB 9/1 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings