Billy McKinney -- .083 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on July 9 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Billy McKinney At The Plate

  • McKinney is batting .239 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and three walks.
  • McKinney has gotten a hit in 15 of 24 games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 16.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In six games this season, McKinney has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in seven of 24 games so far this season.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 10
.286 AVG .172
.318 OBP .200
.667 SLG .207
7 XBH 1
4 HR 0
6 RBI 1
7/2 K/BB 9/1
0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Cubs' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow 86 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
  • Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.83, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .206 against him.
