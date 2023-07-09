On Sunday, Giancarlo Stanton (.359 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-3) against the Cubs.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

  • Stanton is batting .208 with six doubles, nine home runs and 12 walks.
  • Stanton has had a hit in 24 of 40 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits six times (15.0%).
  • In 20.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 15 games this year (37.5%), Stanton has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (15.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 14 games this year (35.0%), including three multi-run games (7.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 17
.190 AVG .231
.264 OBP .296
.405 SLG .477
7 XBH 8
5 HR 4
12 RBI 11
22/7 K/BB 17/5
0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
  • Hendricks (3-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.83, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .206 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.