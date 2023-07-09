After going 2-for-3 in his most recent game, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Kyle Hendricks) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Cubs.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: MLB Network

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres has 82 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .413, both of which are tops among New York hitters this season.

Torres has gotten at least one hit in 69.3% of his games this year (61 of 88), with more than one hit 20 times (22.7%).

In 13.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Torres has an RBI in 21 of 88 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38 games this season (43.2%), including nine multi-run games (10.2%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 37 .239 AVG .262 .325 OBP .323 .422 SLG .403 15 XBH 12 9 HR 4 22 RBI 14 31/23 K/BB 22/14 5 SB 2

