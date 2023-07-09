Harrison Bader -- 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on July 9 at 1:35 PM ET.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is batting .259 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and five walks.

Bader has picked up a hit in 63.4% of his 41 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.0% of those games.

In seven games this year, he has homered (17.1%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 16 games this season (39.0%), Bader has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (26.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 39.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 15 .231 AVG .304 .276 OBP .310 .429 SLG .536 9 XBH 6 4 HR 3 17 RBI 13 16/4 K/BB 7/1 4 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings