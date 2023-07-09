Jose Trevino -- hitting .179 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on July 9 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is hitting .211 with four doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

In 27 of 50 games this year (54.0%) Trevino has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (6.0%).

He has hit a home run in four games this season (8.0%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.

Trevino has had an RBI in 11 games this year (22.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 15 of 50 games so far this year.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 22 .220 AVG .200 .256 OBP .253 .354 SLG .271 5 XBH 3 3 HR 1 11 RBI 4 12/4 K/BB 8/4 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings