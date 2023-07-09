Josh Donaldson Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cubs - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Josh Donaldson (.594 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Cubs.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson has a double, 10 home runs and 10 walks while batting .146.
- Donaldson has gotten a hit in 11 of 31 games this season (35.5%), including three multi-hit games (9.7%).
- He has homered in 29.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 31), and 9.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Donaldson has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (35.5%), with two or more RBI in three of them (9.7%).
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (38.7%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|10
|.117
|AVG
|.194
|.221
|OBP
|.225
|.367
|SLG
|.639
|5
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|5
|5
|RBI
|10
|18/8
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 86 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Hendricks (3-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 33-year-old has put together a 2.83 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .206 to opposing hitters.
