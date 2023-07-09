Sunday's contest features the New York Yankees (49-41) and the Chicago Cubs (41-47) clashing at Yankee Stadium in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on July 9.

The Yankees will look to Domingo German (5-5) against the Cubs and Kyle Hendricks (3-3).

Yankees vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Yankees vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 4-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Yankees have been favorites in 54 games this season and won 33 (61.1%) of those contests.

New York has a record of 22-7 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

New York ranks 18th in the majors with 396 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees' 3.78 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule