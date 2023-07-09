The New York Yankees (49-41) and Chicago Cubs (41-47) meet on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET at Yankee Stadium, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Domingo German (5-5) to the mound, while Kyle Hendricks (3-3) will get the nod for the Cubs.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: German - NYY (5-5, 4.52 ERA) vs Hendricks - CHC (3-3, 2.83 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Domingo Germán

The Yankees will send German (5-5) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed nine hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with a 4.52 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .216.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

German has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 16 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

He has made 16 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

Hendricks (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.83 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

In eight games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.83, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .206 against him.

Hendricks is trying to register his fourth straight quality start in this outing.

Hendricks is aiming for his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per start.

In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.