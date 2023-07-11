Bills Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the Buffalo Bills have the third-best odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl, listed at +800.
Bills Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +130
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800
Buffalo Betting Insights
- Buffalo compiled a 7-8-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of six Bills games last season went over the point total.
- Buffalo ranked sixth in total defense last season (319.1 yards allowed per game), but it excelled on the offensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 397.6 total yards per game.
- The Bills went 7-1 at home last year and 6-2 on the road.
- The Bills were 4-2 in the AFC East and 9-2 in the AFC as a whole.
Bills Impact Players
- Josh Allen passed for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game), completing 63.3% of his passes, with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year.
- In addition, Allen ran for 762 yards and seven TDs.
- Stefon Diggs had 108 receptions for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 16 games.
- Latavius Murray ran for 760 yards (58.5 per game) and six touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.
- Gabriel Davis had 48 catches for 836 yards (55.7 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games.
- In 15 games last year, Matt Milano posted 1.5 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL, 99 tackles, and three interceptions.
2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|@ Jets
|-
|+1800
|2
|September 17
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|5
|October 8
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|6
|October 15
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|9
|November 5
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
|10
|November 13
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
|11
|November 19
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|12
|November 26
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|14
|December 10
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|15
|December 17
|Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|16
|December 23
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2800
|17
|December 31
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
