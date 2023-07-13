The Buffalo Bills right now have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire league at +800.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo covered seven times in 16 games with a spread last season.

Last season, six Bills games hit the over.

On offense, Buffalo was a top-five unit last season, ranking second-best in the NFL by compiling 397.6 yards per game. It ranked sixth on defense (319.1 yards allowed per game).

The Bills went 7-1 at home last year and 6-2 away from home.

In the AFC East the Bills were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 9-2.

Bills Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Josh Allen threw for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game), with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.3%.

Allen also rushed for 762 yards and seven TDs.

In the passing game, Stefon Diggs scored 11 TDs, hauling in 108 balls for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game).

Latavius Murray ran for 760 yards (58.5 per game) and six touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Gabriel Davis scored seven TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 836 yards (55.7 per game).

Matt Milano had three interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended last year.

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets - +1800 2 September 17 Raiders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Commanders - +8000 4 October 1 Dolphins - +2000 5 October 8 Jaguars - +2500 6 October 15 Giants - +6600 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +6600 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +15000 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +900 10 November 13 Broncos - +5000 11 November 19 Jets - +1800 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +700 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +600 15 December 17 Cowboys - +1600 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2800 17 December 31 Patriots - +6600 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +2000

