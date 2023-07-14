Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rockies - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Billy McKinney is available when the New York Yankees battle Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and three walks while batting .240.
- In 16 of 25 games this season (64.0%), McKinney has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in 16.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In six games this season, McKinney has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight games this year (32.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|.283
|AVG
|.172
|.313
|OBP
|.200
|.630
|SLG
|.207
|7
|XBH
|1
|4
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|1
|7/2
|K/BB
|9/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.71).
- The Rockies allow the most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his 19th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 6.40 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.40, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .294 batting average against him.
