Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rockies - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday, Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees play the Colorado Rockies and Austin Gomber, with the first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-4 against the Cubs.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -111)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .203 with six doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- Stanton has gotten a hit in 24 of 41 games this year (58.5%), with more than one hit on six occasions (14.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Stanton has picked up an RBI in 36.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 14 games this season (34.1%), including multiple runs in three games.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|17
|.181
|AVG
|.231
|.261
|OBP
|.296
|.386
|SLG
|.477
|7
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|11
|24/8
|K/BB
|17/5
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.71 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 135 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his 19th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 6.40 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.40, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .294 batting average against him.
