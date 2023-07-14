2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 2
Linn Grant is the in the lead at the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic after one round of play. Grant is shooting -7 and is +2000 to win.
Want to place a bet on the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Second Round Information
- Start Time: 7:15 AM ET
- Venue: Highland Meadows Golf Club
- Location: Sylvania, Ohio
- Par/Distance: Par 71/6,642 yards
Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a free trial to Fubo!
Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Best Odds to Win
Rose Zhang
- Tee Time: 1:21 PM ET
- Current Rank: 5th (-5)
- Odds to Win: +600
Zhang Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-5
|5
|0
|5th
Click here to bet on Zhang at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Xiyu Lin
- Tee Time: 8:15 AM ET
- Current Rank: 5th (-5)
- Odds to Win: +1000
Lin Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-5
|6
|1
|5th
Click here to bet on Lin with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Jin-young Ko
- Tee Time: 1:21 PM ET
- Current Rank: 39th (-2)
- Odds to Win: +1000
Ko Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-2
|3
|1
|39th
Want to place a bet on Ko in the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Hye-jin Choi
- Tee Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Current Rank: 83rd (E)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Choi Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|71
|E
|1
|1
|84th
Think Choi can win the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Brooke Mackenzie Henderson
- Tee Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Current Rank: 60th (-1)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Mackenzie Henderson Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-1
|3
|2
|60th
Click here to bet on Mackenzie Henderson at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Minjee Lee
|14th (-4)
|+1400
|Hae-Ran Ryu
|104th (+1)
|+1400
|Carlota Ciganda
|83rd (E)
|+1600
|Lydia Ko
|14th (-4)
|+1800
|Linn Grant
|1st (-7)
|+2000
|Allisen Corpuz
|14th (-4)
|+2800
|In-gee Chun
|60th (-1)
|+3300
|Sei-young Kim
|14th (-4)
|+3300
|Grace Kim
|83rd (E)
|+3300
|Aditi Ashook
|5th (-5)
|+4000
Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.